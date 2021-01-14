Be on the look for critical speed test

|Read More in The Press
Be on the lookout for a broadband speed test coming to a digital device near you.
Results from the test could help area leaders improve your online speeds and make quality internet available to more homes in rural Crittenden County.
A Statewide Broadband Mapping Initiative has been commissioned by the State of Kentucky to gather reliable information about internet speeds in rural areas. The Press published an extensive article in this week’s edition that answers a number of questions about why speeds here are slow, how local leaders are working to make them better and some of the stumbling blocks they’re encountering.
At some point in the next two or three weeks, local leaders anticipate being able to make available to the public a digital link where residents can use their smartphones, tablets or computers to register a speed test from their device and its location. Data generated from the speed survey will be used to create a map of the commonwealth that would more accurately represent broadband speeds that exist across the state.
Currently, internet providers furnish data to the FCC that indicate the speeds available in rural areas. Local leaders say data are grossly in accurate and prevent further investment in “last mile” development. The so-called “last mile” refers to internet connections that go into homes and businesses. Private and public development of the so-called “second mile” has greatly outpaced the final mile.
Amanda Davenport, executive director of the economic development group Lake Barkley Partnership, said it’s imperative that local residents complete the broadband speed survey when it becomes available. Doing so will greatly assist an effort to improve broadband availability and speeds in this area.