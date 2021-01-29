Area leaders call for more regional vaccine sites

Both Lourdes and Baptist Health hospitals in Paducah will be among the regional sites announced by Gov. Andy Beshear. There is also a vaccine clinic at the Hopkinsville Health Department.
These locations will be for Kentucky residents age 70 and order and all of those in Phase 1A and 1B, which mostly includes healthcare workers, long-term care residents and school employees.
Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom and other leaders from the five-county Pennyrile Public Health District have sent the governor a petition asking for more clinic sites, particularly community hospitals and health departments. In their resolution, leaders from Crittenden, Lyon, Caldwell, Trigg and Livingston counties say that the Pennyrile Public Health Departments and hospitals in those counties have proven their ability to handle the logistics of administering vaccine efficiently.
“They’re making this harder than it has to be,” Newcom told The Press on Friday. He said drive times and wait times at “mega-clinics” will have a chilling affect on individual desires to get the vaccine.
“For someone from the Tolu area, a drive to Madisonville, Hopkinsville or Paducah is an hour long, and then there is the question of whether the available doses will be gone when they get there,” Newcom said.
In other news today, Gov. Beshear announced the state’s positivity rate has declined to 8.75 percent.
“Our declining positivity rate shows that Kentuckians are continuing to make those small sacrifices we’ve been talking about all year in order to protect each other until we get enough vaccines for everyone who wants one,” Beshear said. “Wearing masks around people from different households, social distancing, washing their hands, staying home when they can and getting tested regularly. It’s the simple things you’re probably sick of hearing about by now that can make the biggest difference as we near the finish line.”