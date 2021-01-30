Recycling program back in action

After a brief hiatus due to pandemic issues, Crittenden County is back in the recycling business.
Area resident Jack Mason (at right) brought plastic recyclables to the County Convenience Center last week. The center is now accepting common recyclables and recycling trailers are being rotated throughout communities in rural Crittenden County.
Additionally, the county has begun a cardboard recycling collaboration with McDonald's.
You can find out all about the county's recycling program in the Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 edition of The Crittenden Press.