Two cases Wednesday, virus trending downward

Cases continue to decline in the county. Over the seven-day period between Jan. 14 and Jan. 20, there were 16 confirmations of the virus in Crittenden County.
Since the pandemic began last spring, there have been 520 confirmed cases here. There have been 17 deaths associated with the virus. Although public health officials have not confirmed the identity of those who died with COVID-related issues, there is other information that indicates many of them were in a long-term care facility.
Statewide, there have been 3,243 COVID-related deaths. Of those, 1,994 or 61 percent were long-term care facility residents.