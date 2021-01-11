Main stop light is getting timing update

Motorists may have noticed the longer waits from the Bellville Street approach to Main Street since new blacktop was laid before the holidays. That construction project took out detectors woven into the pavement that tells the stop light when to change.
Keith Todd, spokesperson for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, said new radar-sensing detectors are being installed today and will be wired up, which should make for more timely color changes on the stop light.
“These radars detect when a vehicle pulls up to the light,” Todd said. “We’ve had some complaints lately about the wait times from Bellville Street.”
An average of 9,825 vehicles pass through that intersection each day.