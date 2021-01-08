High school virtual one more day

Next week, Crittenden County School District will try to get back on a normal routine for all students. Plans are for middle and elementary schools to continue with in-person classes on Monday, and the high school will return to in-person on Tuesday. Virtual learning will continue as scheduled.
After returning to class earlier this week, a pandemic issue prompted the district to shutter the high school all this week and Monday.
In other school developments, trade school will resume after a lengthy hiatus. Students enrolled in trade school at Princeton will need to check their school district's social media sites or contact school advisors for a current schedule for next week.