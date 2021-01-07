Almost a dozen new cases reported here

There were 11 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported today in Crittenden County, bringing its seven-day total to 42 confirmed diagnoses since the beginning of the year.
There was one 26-year-old female in today's positives. Otherwise, all were 42 or older. None were hospitalized.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth’s second-highest daily report – yesterday’s report was the highest-ever – and the state’s highest positivity rate since May 5.
The Governor has announced 10,653 cases in just two days.