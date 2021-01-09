Gen-3 Fire Chief takes over at Salem

At 23, he’s possibly the youngest fire chief ever to head Salem Fire Department. He takes over the reins from his father, Troy Newcomb, who had served as fire chief at Salem since 2017. Coincidentally, Troy Newcomb was in 1982 the county’s youngest fire chief ever, taking over at Grand Lakes Fire Department in Grand Rivers at the age of 18. He served there until 2011.
“I have ridden in a fire truck my whole life,” says Daniel, a 2015 graduate of Livingston County High School. He is also the Livingston County Emergency Management director and county animal control officer.
He explains that serving the community as a firefighter is a passion, and it’s getting tougher to find volunteers with the enthusiasm to serve.
Jerry Newcomb, Daniel’s late grandfather, was the first fire chief at Grand Rivers starting in 1969.
“People ask if it’s a hobby,” Newcomb said, “I tell them, no, it’s about helping people in the ...
