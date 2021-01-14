Pursuit in Mexico leads to arrest for drugs, fleeing

According to a Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department citation, Deputy Chuck Hoover observed a reckless driver near the intersection of Ky. 70 and Mott City Road at about 8 p.m. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle, a maroon Pontiac G6, tried to speed away.
The pursuit left Ky. 70 and continued onto Jackson School Road at a high rate of speed. It ended at a dead end on Williamson Road where John Robert Valle, 44, was taken into custody.
The sheriff’s department said Valle has Crittenden County connections. Valle also has a lengthy criminal record in Crittenden and surrounding counties dating back more than 10 years.
The suspect was lodge in the Crittenden County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond. Valle is charged with speeding 26 mph or greater over the speed limit, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure to dim headlines, failure to use or improper signal, trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The sheriff’s department citation indicates that Valle was in possession of almost 40 grams of suspected meth, valued at around $1,500 or more, and almost $3,000 in cash.