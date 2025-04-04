April is National Donate LIfe Month

Each April, the Circuit Court Clerks of Kentucky lead the celebration of National Donate Life Month — a time to honor the generous gift of donation and increase education about the critical need for organ, eye, and tissue donors.
This April, Donate Life Kentucky Trust is proud to share powerful local impact: In 2023 alone, 320 lives were saved through transplants at UK and UofL Jewish Hospitals—and 192 of those lifesaving organs came from registered donors.
“These numbers are extraordinary,” said Melissa Guill, Crittenden Co. Circuit Clerk. “That’s 192 people who made a selfless decision during their lifetime—one that became a miracle for someone else. Our Donate Life Kentucky Trust organization and our supporters have worked tirelessly to inspire and educate Kentuckians since 1992. These efforts are literally saving lives. It fills me with pride and gratitude.”
Behind every registered donor is the possibility of healing. Sadly, when individuals are not registered, families are often hesitant to say “yes” during times of tragedy. Registering in advance brings clarity and compassion—and increases the chance that lives will be saved. Everyone is encouraged to share your generous decision with your family.
This month, Donate Life Kentucky Trust also celebrates a new milestone in accessibility: the MyChart Patient Portal now connects directly to the National Donate Life Registry, making it easier than ever for patients to register as donors with just a few clicks.
This year’s Donate Life Month theme is “Let Life Sing!” featuring artwork inspired by birds—symbols of hope, renewal, and messages from those we’ve lost. As spring returns, so does Kentucky’s commitment to honoring the life and legacy of donors.
Ways to Participate in National Donate Life Month 2025:
- Register your decision to be an organ, eye, and tissue donor at the KYTC Regional Driver’s License Office, on RegisterMe.org, or in your iPhone Health app. Make sure you tell your family of your decision.
- Educate your family and friends on the impact of donation and encourage them to Register.
- Explore living donation as a way to give the gift of life while still living.
- Shine a Light on donation and transplantation by lighting up your home in blue & green. Tag @donatelifekentucky in photos on social media.
April Events to Celebrate the Donate Life Mission:
- Donate Life Blue & Green Spirit Week – April 5–12, 2025
A week of daily themes dedicated to outreach, appreciation, and education.
- National Donate Life Blue & Green Day – April 11, 2025
Wear blue and green to raise awareness and join the national photo contest!
- National Pediatric Transplant Week – April 20–26, 2025
A week focused on ending the pediatric transplant waiting list and recognizing children’s hospitals across the region for their lifesaving work.