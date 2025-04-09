YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
HOME
Full Version
Subscribe
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
Links
Contact
My Ads
Obituaries
Podcasts
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Tinsley benefit is Saturday
Click Image to Enlarge
An Italian dinner and silent auction are part of a benefit for Melissa Tinsley.
Donations will be accepted and a silent auction will raise money for Tinsley.
The event is scheduled between 5-8 p.m., Saturday, April 12 at Salem Baptist Church Christian Life Center.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
4/09/2025 03:35:00 PM
Older Post
Home