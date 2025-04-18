ROAD CLOSINGS | Friday morning

🚧 Crittenden County Road Closures (High Water):
-
KY 1917 at MP 1.5 (Wolf Creek)
-
KY 91 at MP 15 (leading to Cave-In-Rock Ferry – ferry is closed)
-
KY 120 at MP 16 (Tradewater River area)
-
KY 132 at MP 1.973
-
KY 135 from MP 4.15–5.3 (between KY 297 and KY 723, east of Tolu)
-
KY 135 at MP 6.6 (near Tolu)
-
KY 135 at MP 12.1 (One Lane Bridge near KY 91)
-
KY 365 at MP 7.7 (between Bells Mine Rd. and the Union Co. line)
🚧 Livingston County Road Closures (High Water):
-
KY 917/Tucker Temple Rd. from MP 6.9–8.3
-
KY 137/River Rd. from MP 0–15.2 (U.S. 60 to KY 133/Lola Rd.)
-
KY 133/Lola Rd. from MP 18.3–18.8 (near KY 137)
✅ Cleared in Livingston County:
-
KY 1608/Maxfield Rd. (MP 2–3.1)
-
KY 70/Tiline Rd. (MP 0–1.8 and MP 6.9–9.3)
🚧 Lyon County Road Closure (High Water):
-
KY 819 at MP 2.3 (Panther Creek)