School back in session Wednesday

Crittenden County Schools will be in session on a regular schedule Wednesday, April 9.
Although several county roads remain in need of repair, the district said impacted bus routes will be adjusted. Families whose students are affected will receive a call from their bus driver today with updated pickup and drop-off details, which may include alternate times or locations.
If no call is received, families can expect regular transportation.
Students were out all last week for spring break and have missed yesterday and today due to flooding.