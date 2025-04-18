COMMUNITY CALENDAR

ROAD CLOSINGS | State Highways | Tuesday noon Here is the list of state roads in Crittenden, Livingston, and Lyon counties currently impacted by high water: Crittenden County U.S. 6...

KY 453 back open south of Smithland KY 453/Iuka Road has reopened at mile point 11.5 following the completion of a new concrete box culvert southeast of Smithland. The section,...

HIGH WATER REPORT | Road Closings Floodwaters Close Multiple Roads in Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon Counties High water as of 8 a.m., this morning has closed or restricted...