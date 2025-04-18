🗓️ Crittenden County Community Calendar
Your guide to upcoming events in and around Marion
Saturday, April 19
• 🕖 7–10 a.m. – All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast at Salem Masonic Lodge #81, 237 W. Main St., Salem ($6)
• 🕖 10 a.m. – Easter Egg Hunt at fairgrounds
Monday, April 21
• 🕔 5 p.m. – Marion City Council meeting at City Hall
• 🕖 7 p.m. – Fredonia City Council meeting at City Hall
• 🕒 3:30 p.m. – Geology Club meets at Ben E. Clement Mineral Museum
Tuesday, April 22
• 🕛 12 p.m. – Hooks and Needles crafting at the Crittenden County Public Library
• 🕠 5:30 p.m. – Cucumber and squash gardening workshop at the Extension Annex (Community Christmas credit)
Wednesday, April 23
• 🕒 3 p.m. – A Walk in the Park at City-County Park
Tuesday, April 29
• 🕓–🕕 4–6 p.m. – Preschool Screening at CCES (Must be 3 by Aug. 1; call 270-965-2243 to schedule)
Friday Mornings Through May 16
• 🕘–🕑 9 a.m.–2 p.m. – Preschool Screening continues at Crittenden County Elementary School
Saturday, May 10
• 🕗–🕐 8 a.m.–1 p.m. – Extension Homemakers’ Bake Sale at H&H Home and Hardware – stock up on cakes and pies for Mother’s Day!
Saturday, May 17
• 🕣 8:30 a.m. – Registration opens for the 5K & 1-Mile Run at Marion-Crittenden County Park
• 🕘 9 a.m. – Race starts; benefits Livingston Hospital Foundation. Register by May 1 for a free T-shirt!
📝 Have an event you’d like featured?
📞 Call (270) 965-3191 to add your group’s meeting or community activity to the next calendar update.