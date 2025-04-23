LAST DAYS to apply for Elk Permit

🦌 Enter the 2025 Kentucky Elk Hunt Drawing – Applications Now Open! 🏹
Dreaming of hunting one of North America’s most majestic animals? Now’s your chance!
The 2025 Kentucky Elk Hunt Drawing is officially open — and with just $10 per entry, you can apply to be part of the largest elk hunt east of the Rocky Mountains. With 500 permits available, your odds of tagging a Kentucky bull or cow have never looked better.
🎯 Apply for any or all of the following permit types:
-
Bull Firearm
-
Cow Firearm
-
Archery/Crossbow (either sex)
👦 Youth hunters (ages 15 and younger) are also eligible to enter for one of 26 Youth Either-Sex Elk Permits.
🆕 New this year: Loyalty Redraw – a second-chance drawing for long-time resident applicants who haven’t been drawn in previous years. Unclaimed permits will be awarded to these persistent hunters. Click here for more info.
💡 Each application increases your chances, so don’t wait — the herd is calling!