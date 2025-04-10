TRAFFIC ALERT | 60 West guardrails today

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans a work zone lane restriction on U.S. 60 between Salem and Marion on Thursday, April 10.
Traffic will be restricted to one lane near the 1.14-mile marker along U.S. 60 between KY 855 and KY 297 so a crew can install replacement guardrails at a recent culvert replacement project.
Motorists should be alert for signs and flaggers and shift to open lane in the work zone. Appropriate caution required.
Estimated duration for completion is one day, weather permitting.