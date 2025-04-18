.

Bondurant Auction's spring sale is Saturday

A spring consignment auction conducted by Bondurant Auctions will begin at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 19 at the John Arnold Arena in Sturgis.

Check Bondurant Auctions' Facebook page for a complete list of items, including more than 70 guns; silver coins; and several boats.





