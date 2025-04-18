YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, April 18, 2025
Bondurant Auction's spring sale is Saturday
A spring consignment auction conducted by Bondurant Auctions will begin at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 19 at the John Arnold Arena in Sturgis.
Check Bondurant Auctions' Facebook page for a complete list of items, including more than 70 guns; silver coins; and several boats.
