ROAD CLOSINGS | State Highways | Tuesday noon

Here is the list of state roads in Crittenden, Livingston, and Lyon counties currently impacted by high water:
Crittenden County
-
U.S. 60 CLOSED near the 22.5 MP, near the Crittenden-Union County Line
-
KY 91 CLOSED at about the 15 MP (leading to Cave-In-Rock ferry; ferry is also closed)
-
KY 120 CLOSED at the 16 MP (Tradewater River)
-
KY 132 CLOSED at the 1.973 MP
-
KY 135
-
CLOSED between 0–2.15 MP (near the Crittenden-Livingston County Line)
-
CLOSED between 4.15–5.3 MP (between KY 297 and KY 723, east of Tolu)
-
CLOSED between 6.6–7.35 MP (between KY 723 and KY 1668, near Tolu)
-
CLOSED at 12.1 MP (One Lane Bridge near KY 91)
-
-
KY 1917
-
CLOSED at 1.5 MP (Wolf Creek, between Wolf Creek Rd and Roberts Rd)
-
CLOSED at 3.35 MP (south of KY 120)
-
-
KY 365 CLOSED at 7.7 MP (between Bells Mine Rd and Crittenden-Union County Line)
Livingston County
-
KY 917/Tucker Temple Rd CLOSED between 6.9–8.3 MP
-
KY 137/River Rd CLOSED between 0–15.2 MP (U.S. 60 to KY 133/Lola Rd)
-
KY 133/Lola Rd CLOSED from 18.3–18.8 MP (near KY 137/River Rd)
-
KY 1608/Maxfield Rd CLOSED from 2–3.1 MP (between KY 763 and KY 135)
-
KY 135/Tolu Rd
-
Open with water at 10.8 MP (one lane passable, use caution)
-
CLOSED between 11.7–13.3 MP (between Carrsville and Crittenden-Livingston line)
-
-
KY 70/Tiline Rd
-
CLOSED between 0–1.8 MP (where KY 70 meets U.S. 60 in Smithland)
-
Open with water between 6.9–9.3 MP (near Tiline)
-
Lyon County
-
KY 819 CLOSED at 2.3 MP (Panther Creek)