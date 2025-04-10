Water rising between Marion | Sturgis

Rising water levels along US 60 near mile point 22.5 at Sullivan are threatening to close the highway by Friday afternoon, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The roadway remains open today, but engineers reviewing flood forecasts and 2011 data anticipate high water will force its closure April 11. A potential detour via KY 365 is also expected to flood and could close between 4 and 7 p.m. Friday.
Due to the uncertainty of the situation, closure times may shift. KYTC plans to issue a more accurate update by noon Friday.