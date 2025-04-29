FISCAL COURT MEETS | Tax Issue on Table

Pickle Up Starting Thursday Two new outdoor pickleball courts will open for public play Thursday at Marion-Crittenden County Park, right where the old tennis courts use...

Perry enters transfer portal Former Kentucky guard Travis Perry entered the NCAA transfer portal just before the 30-day deadline closed at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, according ...

I-24 Lane Closures in Lyon County 🚧 I-24 Nighttime Lane Closures Begin Friday in Lyon County 🚧 A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will begin a nighttim...

LAST DAYS to apply for Elk Permit 🦌 Enter the 2025 Kentucky Elk Hunt Drawing – Applications Now Open! 🏹 Dreaming of hunting one of North America’s most majestic animals? N...