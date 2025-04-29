FISCAL COURT MEETS | Tax Issue on Table

Crittenden County Fiscal Court will hold a special called meeting at 5 p.m., this evening, April 29, at the county office complex.
The agenda includes second readings of ordinances amending the county’s occupational tax and the fiscal year 2025 annual budget. Magistrates will also conduct a first reading of an ordinance establishing an Ethics Review Board for the city and county, review and approve an ambulance purchase, and acknowledge the proposed fiscal year 2026 budget.
A closed session is scheduled under KRS 61.810 (1)(g) before adjournment.