Delinquent Property Tax Bills | CAN STILL BE PAID

📬 2024 Delinquent Property Tax Bills Delivered
Delinquent tax bills have been transferred to the Crittenden County Clerk’s Office and will be payable starting Thursday, April 17. ⏳ Data is being imported and prepared—please be patient as the system updates.
📄 207 bills totaling $81,983.99 in unpaid taxes, penalties & interest were turned over by Sheriff Evan Head. His office successfully collected over 6,550 bills since fall. ✅
⚠️ Important: If not paid by July 23, bills may be purchased by third parties who can place liens on properties and charge hefty penalties.
💵 Payment Options:
Cash 💰 | Cashier’s Check 🏦 | Money Order ✉️ | Charge Card 💳
🚫 No personal or business checks accepted.
🔁 Charge cards incur a service fee.
📞 Note: Delinquent 911 Service Fees must be paid to the County Treasurer, not the Clerk.
Questions? Contact the County Clerk’s Office for more info.