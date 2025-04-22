Tuesday, April 22, 2025

LIVINGSTON FISCAL COURT | Tonight in Smithland

 📣 Livingston County Fiscal Court Meeting – April 22 🏛️

Mark your calendar! The next regular meeting of the Livingston County Fiscal Court is set for Tuesday, April 22 at 5:00 p.m. at the courthouse. 🗓️

📝 Agenda highlights include:

  • First reading of the FY26 County Budget

  • Updates on the EMS, Sheriff’s Department, Road Department and more

  • Second readings of $13,000 in Library Grants and $17,000 Grand Rivers Deputy Reimbursement

  • Discussion on Rural Secondary Roads and County Road Aid Resolution

  • Review of the Policy Manual, special vehicle use (SB63), and a Generator Maintenance Contract

Community input is welcomed during the Citizen Concerns portion of the meeting. Come stay informed and involved! 💬

#LivingstonCountyKY #FiscalCourt #PublicMeeting #CommunityEngagement #LocalGovernment #KentuckyNews

