Lyon County Sheriff's Report

On Wednesday, April 16, 2025, around 8:15 a.m., Sheriff Brent White responded to a collision investigation in Kuttawa on Days Inn Drive. His investigation revealed a 2023 International truck driven by Kevin S. Lush Jr., 30, of Mabelvale, Ark., was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Days Inn Drive from a Kuttawa business when he collided with a concrete culvert headwall, causing damage to his semi-trailer. No injuries were reported.
On Thursday, April 17, 2025, around 6:30 p.m., Deputy Bobby Beeler charged Courtney L. Bennett, 35, of Princeton with theft by unlawful taking $10,000 < $1,000,000. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office began a felony theft investigation on April 14 from a Kuttawa business. The investigation revealed Bennett stole more than $11,777 from the business while employed there.
Later that evening, around 8:47 p.m., Deputy Shannon Oliver served a Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrant on Robert Fredianelli, 43, of Georgia, charging him with DUI–first offense (aggravating circumstances) and three counts of first-degree assault in connection to a collision that occurred Nov. 1, 2024. Fredianelli was determined to be the driver of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lane at a high rate of speed while under the influence of intoxicating substances. He was extradited from Georgia and lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center. The original incident report from 2024 states: On Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, around 6:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle injury collision on U.S. 62 just east of Suwanee. The preliminary investigation, led by Deputy Shannon Oliver, revealed that a 2020 Toyota Camry driven by Fredianelli was eastbound on U.S. 62 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a westbound 2018 GMC Acadia driven by Leigh A. Oliver, 37, of Corydon. Oliver had two passengers: Leslie M. Powell, 36, and Kendi M. Martin, 37, both of Waverly. All four occupants of both vehicles were severely injured in the collision.