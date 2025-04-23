Greenhouse Guide

Ready to Bloom? Here’s Your Local Greenhouse & Garden Guide!
Dig into spring with some of the area’s best garden spots and homegrown goodies:
H&H Home & Hardware 🛠️
• Seeds, soil, mulch & fresh plants 🪴
Hidden Valley Kitchen 🧁
• Baked goods, jellies, pickles & more 🧺
Bluegrass Farm Supply 🐓
• NON-GMO feeds for farm & home projects 🌾
Shady Maple 🥕
• Fresh vegetables, flowers & bedding plants 🌼
CCHS Ag-Ed Greenhouse 🎓
• Support local FFA with annuals, veggies & ferns 🌿
Rustic Gate Garden Center 🌳
• Trees, shrubs, flowers & custom-made baskets 💐
Pleasant View Greenhouse 🌸
• Ferns, veggies, planters & blooms 🪴
Akridge Farm Supply 🚜
• All-in-one lawn & garden hub 🌻
View this week’s full guide:
https://the-press.com/ThisWeekBird.pdf
Heads up: Amish businesses will be closed Ascension Day, May 29
— brought to you by Marion Tourism Commission
