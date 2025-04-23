Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Greenhouse Guide



Ready to Bloom? Here’s Your Local Greenhouse & Garden Guide!

Dig into spring with some of the area’s best garden spots and homegrown goodies:

H&H Home & Hardware 🛠️

• Seeds, soil, mulch & fresh plants 🪴

Hidden Valley Kitchen 🧁

• Baked goods, jellies, pickles & more 🧺

Bluegrass Farm Supply 🐓

• NON-GMO feeds for farm & home projects 🌾

Shady Maple 🥕

• Fresh vegetables, flowers & bedding plants 🌼

CCHS Ag-Ed Greenhouse 🎓

• Support local FFA with annuals, veggies & ferns 🌿

Rustic Gate Garden Center 🌳

• Trees, shrubs, flowers & custom-made baskets 💐

Pleasant View Greenhouse 🌸

• Ferns, veggies, planters & blooms 🪴

Akridge Farm Supply 🚜

• All-in-one lawn & garden hub 🌻

View this week’s full guide:

https://the-press.com/ThisWeekBird.pdf

Heads up: Amish businesses will be closed Ascension Day, May 29

— brought to you by Marion Tourism Commission

#ShopLocal #SpringBloom #GardenSeason #CrittendenCounty #SupportLocal

Posted by at