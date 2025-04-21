On the Agenda | Tonight in Marion

🚨 Marion City Council Meeting Alert 🚨
📅 Monday, April 21
🕔 5:00 PM
📍 Marion City Hall – 217 S. Main Street
Your city leaders are meeting to talk about important issues that impact YOU — including:
✅ A new public street name: Free Will Street
✅ Budget updates and funding decisions
✅ City water discussion 💧
✅ Zoning changes & condemned home updates
✅ Street paving plans 🚧
✅ Extension on tax & fee payment deadlines
✅ Recognition awards & more!
📣 Public comments welcome at the start of the meeting. Come get involved and stay informed about what’s happening in your city! 🏛️
#MarionKY #CityCouncil #LocalGovernment #CrittendenCounty #CommunityMatters #MarionCityHall