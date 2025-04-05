HIGH WATER SATURDAY | Area Road Closures

ROAD CLOSURES:
Several roads are closed due to high water across Crittenden and Lyon counties. Motorists are urged to use caution and avoid flooded areas.
Crittenden County:
Emmaus Church Road
Claylick Road
Enon Church Road
Providence Road
Cool Springs Road
Blackburn Church Road
Phin Croft
Tabor Road
KY 855 is closed at mile point 5 between U.S. 60 and KY 70.
KY 902 is closed at mile point 5 between Drennan Road and Union Grove School Road. (New)
KY 1113 / Tabor Road (shared with Lyon County) is closed due to high water.
Lyon County:
U.S. 62 is closed near mile point 6.6 at I-24 Exit 40 (near Hucks Travel Center).
KY 295 S is closed near mile point 3.6 at the entrance of U.S. 62.
KY 1943 is closed between mile points 3-4 near the Skinframe Creek Bridge.
KY 819 is closed at mile point 2.3 (Panther Creek) and open but impacted by high water between mile points 6-7 (between KY 93 and Jack Thomason Road).
KY 1113 / Tabor Road (shared with Crittenden County) is closed.
KY 1055 (Buzzard Creek) is closed at mile point 1.2. (New)
Reminder: Do not drive around or move signs, barrels, or barricades. Even if a road is not listed, high water remains possible. Turn around, don’t drown.