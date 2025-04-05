.

Saturday, April 5, 2025

HIGH WATER SATURDAY | Area Road Closures

 ROAD CLOSURES:

Several roads are closed due to high water across Crittenden and Lyon counties. Motorists are urged to use caution and avoid flooded areas.

Crittenden County:

  • Emmaus Church Road

  • Claylick Road

  • Enon Church Road

  • Providence Road

  • Cool Springs Road

  • Blackburn Church Road

  • Phin Croft

  • Tabor Road

  • KY 855 is closed at mile point 5 between U.S. 60 and KY 70.

  • KY 902 is closed at mile point 5 between Drennan Road and Union Grove School Road. (New)

  • KY 1113 / Tabor Road (shared with Lyon County) is closed due to high water.

Lyon County:

  • U.S. 62 is closed near mile point 6.6 at I-24 Exit 40 (near Hucks Travel Center).

  • KY 295 S is closed near mile point 3.6 at the entrance of U.S. 62.

  • KY 1943 is closed between mile points 3-4 near the Skinframe Creek Bridge.

  • KY 819 is closed at mile point 2.3 (Panther Creek) and open but impacted by high water between mile points 6-7 (between KY 93 and Jack Thomason Road).

  • KY 1113 / Tabor Road (shared with Crittenden County) is closed.

  • KY 1055 (Buzzard Creek) is closed at mile point 1.2. (New)

Reminder: Do not drive around or move signs, barrels, or barricades. Even if a road is not listed, high water remains possible. Turn around, don’t drown.

