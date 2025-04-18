Dycusburg to Frances Paving Next wWeek

Roadwork Alert: KY 70 Resurfacing Project Begins April 22
Heads up, Crittenden County drivers! 🚧
Starting Tuesday, April 22, a contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will begin resurfacing a stretch of KY 70 from Dycusburg to Frances (mile points 0 to 5.4). The project includes milling, paving, permanent striping, and edge-line rumble strips.
👷 Expect daytime lane restrictions and flaggers directing alternating traffic as crews work in sections along the route. Please watch for signage and use extra caution in work zones.
📅 Target completion date: May 23.
