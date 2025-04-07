FFA hosts grain bin safety program Thursday

Utilizing a $2,000 Raising Hope grant, Crittenden County High School FFA will present a Grain Bin Safety event Thursday, April 10.
The event includes training designed for area first responders, Crittenden County Rescue Squad personnel and firemen in the event of a grain bin entrapment accident.
CCHS FFA will also present a donation to the Crittenden County Rescue Squad courtesy of the grant.
This event is open to the public, all farmers, and first responses from 5-8 p.m., behind the CCHS ag shop.