Lyon County Sherif's Report

Jacquelyn R. Tillery, 46, of Mount Vernon, charged with failure to appear from Madison District Court;
Jamie C.N. Feltner, 47, of Upton, charged with contempt of court from Campbell Circuit Court for failure to pay child support;
Ryan T. Crawley, 41, no address, charged with a Scott Circuit Court indictment warrant charging him with kidnapping (victim death) and tampering with physical evidence. This case was investigated by the Georgetown Police Department.
- On Monday, April 21, 2025, around 3:20 p.m., Sheriff Brent White responded to a two-vehicle, minor-injury collision on US 62 at KY 810 South. His investigation revealed a 2008 Toyota Sienna, driven by William J. Vancil, 24, of Hickory, was attempting to turn onto US 62 westbound from KY 810 South when he failed to yield the right-of-way to a 2007 Subaru, which was eastbound on US 62 and driven by Brooklyn Wadlington, 32, of Kuttawa. Both drivers complained of minor injuries but declined medical transport from the scene. KSP CVE Division, Kuttawa Fire Department, Eddyville Police Department, and Lyon County EMS assisted Sheriff White at the scene.
- On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, beginning around 8 a.m., deputies served arrest warrants on the following offenders:
Cody Dennison, 30, of Owensboro, charged with failure to appear in Daviess District Court;
Juan Pacheco, 30, of Mayfield, served a complaint warrant from Graves District Court charging him with criminal possession of a forged instrument–third degree, drug paraphernalia possession, possession of a controlled substance–first degree (methamphetamine), and possession of marijuana. Both drug charges were firearm-enhanced.
- On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 9:45 a.m., SRO Deputy Jason Young responded to a disturbance complaint at the high school. His investigation determined an argument inside a classroom during an instructional period between two students spilled over into the hallway, resulting in one student taking several swings in an attempt to assault another student. The behavior was captured on video and Deputy Young charged a 17-year-old male student with disorderly conduct–second degree. The child was released to the custody of a parent/guardian.
- On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, around 1:23 p.m., Chief Deputy Sam Adams was dispatched to Days Inn Drive in Kuttawa for a two-vehicle collision. His investigation revealed a 2020 Peterbilt, driven by PatrickW. Miller, 61, of Jerseyville, Ill., was departing the Huck’s Travel Center onto US 62 when he turned into a 2022 Subaru, driven by Cynthia H. Sharp, 60, of Crossville, Tenn. No injuries were reported in the collision.
- On Thursday, April 24, 2025, around 8 a.m., Sheriff Brent White charged Josh R. Geiger, 42, of Hillsboro, Tenn., on a Lyon Circuit Court bench warrant charging him with a felony probation violation offense. Geiger was extradited back to Kentucky on this date from Tennessee. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Thursday, April 24, 2025, around 11:30 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a welfare check of a possible domestic violence assault victim at the MaxFuel convenience store off KY 293 near I-24 Exit 45. The investigation revealed that Uriah R. Roe, 27, of Overland Park, Kan., was traveling with his mother in a vehicle on I-24 in Lyon County when Roe reportedly began assaulting his mother repeatedly about the head and face while she was driving. The two exited I-24 and stopped at the MaxFuel location where the mother came into the business. While in the store, the victim sought assistance from a male clerk after he observed blood about her nose and mouth. The clerk called 911 and requested assistance for the victim. Roe then entered the store and was irate and menacing before fleeing the area on foot. Once he was out of sight, the victim fled to her car and departed the area.
- A deputy sheriff arrived on the scene and located Roe walking on KY 293 with a shepherd-mix dog on a leash. When the deputy attempted to detain Roe, he resisted arrest and tried to flee on foot. He was the recipient of a Taser deployment which momentarily incapacitated him. The dog which accompanied Roe attacked both the owner and the deputy, causing injuries to both.
A second deputy sheriff arrived and discharged his issued firearm at the dog before it could attack either subject a second time. The dog then ran off, as did the suspect. The second deputy rendered aid to the injured deputy and called EMS to assist him. A significant ground and air search (via drone) was conducted until after 4 a.m. the following date; however, neither the dog nor the fleeing suspect (Roe) were located.
Beginning around 6:45 a.m. the next date, multiple 911 calls were received reporting Roe being on foot off KY 818 South and going up to multiple houses in the 1000 block. Deputies and troopers converged on the area and a drone was again deployed by EM Director Randy Wright, in an effort to locate Roe. The Sheriff’s Office received a call just before 8:30 a.m. that Roe and a dog were seen on I-24 between the 46 and 47-mile marker. Troopers located Roe and the injured dog together around 8:30 a.m. at the 47-mile marker. He was taken into custody without further incident. Roe declined medical attention. The dog was obviously severely injured and was turned over to the Lyon County dog warden who transported it to a local veterinarian for treatment.
At the time of this offense, Roe was listed as a missing person from Kansas in the NCIC database. Roe has been initially charged with assault–fourth degree (domestic violence), fleeing/evading police–second degree (felony offense), resisting arrest, and harboring a vicious animal. Roe was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center. The female victim in this case has been identified, located safe in Tennessee, and interviewed. The injured deputy was treated and released at a local hospital for his injuries. The investigation is continuing by Chief Deputy Sam Adams with assistance from Deputies Josh Travis and Shannon Oliver.
- On Friday, April 25, 2025, around 10:15 a.m., Chief Deputy Sam Adams served a Lyon Circuit Court bench warrant on Lacrecia R. Hunt, 39, of Oneota, Ala. (formerly of Princeton), charging her with probation violation for a felony offense. Hunt voluntarily surrendered herself, with her attorney, to the Sheriff’s Office. She was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Friday, April 25, 2025, around 9:15 p.m., Deputy Shannon Oliver responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury collision on Days Inn Drive in Kuttawa. His investigation revealed a 2007 Peterbilt, driven by Ivan P. Levenets, 40, of Hollywood, Fla., was repositioning his vehicle in a gravel parking lot off Days Inn Drive when his vehicle sideswiped a 2019 Kenworth, driven by Renteria O. Javier, 39, of Laredo, Texas. There were no injuries in the collision; however, Deputy Oliver determined Levenets was under the influence of alcoholic beverages and arrested him, charging him with DUI–first offense. Levenets refused a breath test and a search warrant was petitioned by Deputy Oliver to District Court. A search warrant was authorized by the court and a blood sample was obtained. Levenets was later lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Saturday, April 26, 2025, around 11:21 p.m., Deputy Shannon Oliver responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury collision on Days Inn Drive in Kuttawa. His investigation revealed a 2018 Ford Fusion, driven by Jasmine R. Davis, 23, of Knoxville, Tenn., was backing out of a parking space at the BP convenience store when the driver collided with a parked and unoccupied 2019 Toyota Camry, owned by Britney Conway, 46, of Fredonia. No injuries were reported in the collision.
- On Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 10:30 a.m., Sheriff Brent White responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury collision at the intersection of US 62 West and KY 810 North. His investigation revealed a 2013 GMC 2500 pickup truck, driven by Cody W. Kirkwood, 29, of Lucedale, Miss., was eastbound on US 62 West when he failed to stop for a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Tyler R. Redd, 35, which was stopped in traffic to turn off US 62 onto KY 810 North. Kirkwood’s vehicle rear-ended the Redd vehicle and caused considerable damage to the 2011 Chevrolet. Both vehicles were rendered inoperable and no injuries were reported in the collision.