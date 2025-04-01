Riverview Park fees going up

Judge-Executive Perry Newcom told magistrates that the park’s oversight committee met earlier this month and determined that based on inflationary pressures on its budget, a cost adjustment was needed to meet financial needs and to bring the fees more into line with other campgrounds around the region.
Newcom said the camping rates have not seen an increase in many years. The committee presented its request to magistrates who approved the new price plan.
Changes include increases for overnight RV camping, reservation fees, credit card processing charges, and cancellation penalties.
Under the new rates, RV camping fees will rise from $20 to $30 per night. The reservation fee will increase from $3 to $5 per booking, while credit card processing charges will also go up.
Cancellation fees will also see adjustments. If a reservation is canceled with at least 48 hours' notice, the fee will increase from $15 to $25. For cancellations made with less than 48 hours' notice, the penalty will rise from $25 to $35.
These rate adjustments reflect the park's effort to cover operational costs and maintain facilities for visitors. The changes are expected to take effect soon, with officials encouraging campers to plan accordingly.