WATER OVER ROADS | State Highway Report

Crittenden County
KY 1917 is CLOSED with high water at the 1.5 MP (Wolf Creek). This is between Wolf Creek Road and Roberts Road.
KY 1917 is CLOSED with high water at the 3.35 MP, south of the intersection with KY 120.
KY 132 is CLOSED with high water at the 1.973 MP.
KY 120 is CLOSED with high water at the 16 MP off the Tradewater River.
KY 91 is CLOSED with high water at about the 15 MP leading up to the Cave-In-Rock ferry. The ferry is closed.
KY 120 is CLOSED with high water at the 14.3 MP, just past Enon Church Road.
KY 135 is CLOSED with high water at the 4.15 MP (Sawmill Holler).
KY 135 is CLOSED with high water at the 12.1 MP near the intersection with KY 91. This is locally known as One Lane Bridge.
USE CAUTION - U.S. 60 is open with high water near the 22.5 MP off the Tradewater River, about one mile from the Crittenden-Union County line. Watch for flaggers.
Livingston County
KY 917/Tucker Temple Road is CLOSED with high water between the 6.9-8.3 MP.
KY 137/River Road is CLOSED with high water between the 3.5-15.2 MP. This is between Birdsville Road and KY 133/Lola Road.
KY 133/Lola Road is CLOSED with high water from the 18.4-18.8 MP, near the intersection with KY 137/River Road. - NEW
Lyon County
KY 295 S is open with high water near the 3.6 MP near the entrance of U.S. 62.
KY 819 is CLOSED with high water at the 2.3 MP (Panther Creek).