Gaga Ball pit coming to park

Gaga Ball is a high-energy, fast-paced game that promotes physical activity, teamwork and good sportsmanship among children and adults.
Gaga Ball, a mid-20th century invention, is a dodgeball-style game played in an octagonal pit. Players hit a soft ball with their hands, aiming to eliminate opponents by striking them below the knees. The game emphasizes agility, quick reflexes, and strategy, making it fun and suitable for players of all ages and skill levels, Vince said. Participants would have to provide their own ball once the pit is ready for action.
This project is spearheaded by local Scout Pack 3030's Arrow of Light den. Arrow of Lights are in their final year of Cub Scouts and will crossover to Scout Troop 30 this fall. One of the required adventures for the den is community service. The boys have encountered and enjoyed Gaga Ball pits at both Scout camp and 4-H camp and are excited to take on this community service project to provide the game to others in the community, said Vince. The den has four members – Asher Dalton, Caleb Harris, Wil Myers and Russell Vince.
This project, which will be located near the park restrooms and the park’s small playground, aligns with the Scouts’ commitment to serving their community by creating a space where individuals of all ages can come together to enjoy outdoor play and foster connections. By building the Gaga Ball pit, the Arrow of Light Den seeks to enhance the park’s amenities, encouraging more families to visit and utilize the public space, the Scouts said.
Through this initiative, the Cub Scouts will learn valuable skills in planning, teamwork, and construction while giving back to their community in a meaningful and lasting way. This project reflects their dedication to the Scout motto: “Do a Good Turn Daily.”