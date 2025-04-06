Gaga Ball pit coming to park

US 60 remains open through Livingston County With nearly 10 inches of rain already on the ground and more expected this weekend, Livingston County Judge-Executive Michael Williams says ...

CAVE-IN-ROCK FERRY | Rising River will idle it soon SEE RIVER STAGE ONLINE HERE The Ohio River at Shawneetown is on the rise and expected to surpass the 41-foot mark early next week, likely fo...

HIGH WATER SATURDAY | Area Road Closures ROAD CLOSURES: Several roads are closed due to high water across Crittenden and Lyon counties. Motorists are urged to use caution and avoi...

Pass Pest Control serves Marion area Click Image to Enlarge Shopping around for pest control services? Consider Pass Pest Control, servicing western Kentucky. Pass Pest Control...