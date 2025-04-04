CAVE-IN-ROCK FERRY | Rising River will idle it soon

The Ohio River at Shawneetown is on the rise and expected to surpass the 41-foot mark early next week, likely forcing a temporary shutdown of the Cave-In-Rock Ferry.
As of 10:30 a.m. CDT on April 4, the river stage was 29.19 feet — just below the 30-foot "action" threshold. The National Weather Service forecasts the river will exceed minor flood stage (33 feet) Saturday and reach 41 feet, the typical cutoff point for ferry operations, by Sunday night or early Monday.
The river is projected to crest at 52.3 feet on April 12, which would be just shy of major flood stage (53 feet). The Cave-In-Rock Ferry, which connects Crittenden County, Ky., with Hardin County, Ill., has historically suspended service around the 41-foot mark due to low-lying approaches becoming impassable.
Local officials and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are expected to monitor conditions closely and announce any service suspensions as the river rises.