Thursday, April 24, 2025

Round 2 has special Saturday hours

Click Image to Enlarge
Round 2 Boutique will be open this Saturday, April 26 for special shopping opportunities.

Round 2 is located at 220 S. Main St., next to Mike & Stoner's Barber Shop.

Saturday between 11 a.m.-2 p.m., stop in and shop for spring and summer clothing for children and adults.



Posted by at