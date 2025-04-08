Sheriff's Activity Report Lyon County

- Beginning on Monday, March 31, and continuing through April 1, 2025 sheriff’s deputies arrested the following offenders on warrants:
- Raymond Farr (29) of LaGrange on an Oldham Circuit Court indictment warrant charging him with Assault-2nd Degree, Promoting Contraband-1st Degree, and Persistent Felony Offender-1st Degree.
- Shasta L. Vaughn (37) of London on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant charging her with Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon, Giving Officer False Identifying Information, and Persistent Felony Offender-1st Degree.
- Matthew D. Householder (30) of West Liberty on a Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrant charging him with Assault-3rd Degree and Persistent Felony Offender-1st Degree.
- Shawna M. Rosel (44) of Clarkson on a Breckinridge District Court bench warrant charging her with Theft by Deception-Including Cold Checks-Under $500 (2 counts).
- On Tuesday, April 1, 2025, around 11:45am, Deputy Josh Travis responded to a complaint of an unlicensed driver operating a motor vehicle in the city limits of Eddyville. Deputy Travis located Vidal Gonzalez (56) of Kuttawa. Gonzalez was charged with Failure to or Improper Signal, Disregarding a Stop Sign, and Operating on a Suspended/Revoked Operator’s License.
- On Wednesday, April 2, 2025, just before 8am, deputies served a Floyd Circuit indictment warrant on Anyonyia E. Hall (28) of McDowell for Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1st Degree, 1st Offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl). Hall is a state inmate and will remain in custody pending extradition back to Floyd County upon her release.
- On Friday, April 4, 2025, just after noon, Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a collision report on US 641 North. His investigation revealed a 2020 BMW X4, operated by Aiden M. Ciavarella (55) of Davie, FL, was South on US 641 when the driver became impatient with KYTC personnel who were attempting to erect signage for a utility construction zone. Ciavarella decided to go around the KYTC personnel and when he accelerated, he lost control before leaving the roadway, colliding with a sign and a concrete culvert headwall. Lyon County EMS, KYTC, and Eddyville Fire Department assisted Chief Deputy Adams at the scene. No injuries were reported in the collision.