Historic flooding expected over weekend

A rare and dangerous weather pattern is forecast to continue through the weekend, putting much of western Kentucky at risk for severe storms and catastrophic flooding, according to the National Weather Service.
Thunderstorm threats remain elevated with a Level 2 of 5 (Slight Risk) rating for Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Western Kentucky is expected to see the greatest risk on Saturday, including damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes.
Forecasters are particularly concerned about rainfall, which could total 4 to 8 additional inches through Saturday night. Combined with 1 to 4 inches already fallen, this may result in historic flash flooding, river rises and damage in areas that don’t typically flood. Crittenden County received 2.1 inches of rainfall overnight Wednesday.
A flood watch remains in effect through Saturday night.
“This is a particularly dangerous situation,” the NWS said in a briefing. “Impacts from this event will be significant, and may be historic.”
Another round of severe weather is possible Sunday. All modes of severe weather — including tornadoes, very large hail and damaging wind gusts — are possible.
Residents are urged to review severe weather plans, prepare for flooding, and monitor updated forecasts.