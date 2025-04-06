AREA HIGHWAYS | Latest updates

Here is a listing of the latest highway information from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for Crittenden and surrounding counties. The information for Lyon, Crittenden and Livingston was updated this morning at 9am. The other information is from midnight.
Crittenden County
KY 855 is CLOSED with high water at the 5 MP (between U.S. 60 and KY 70).
KY 1113 in Lyon County / Tabor Road in Crittenden County is CLOSED with high water.
KY 902 is OPEN at the 5 MP (between Drennan Road and Union Grove School Road). – CLEAR
KY 917 is CLOSED with high water at the 1.5 MP.
KY 132 is CLOSED with high water at the 1.973 MP.
NEW KY 120 is CLOSED at Webster County Line (Tradewater River).
Lyon County
I-24 Exit 42 northbound ramp to I-69 is BLOCKED due to flooding on I-69 northbound in Hopkins County (MP 90).
U.S. 62 is CLOSED with high water near the 6.6 MP at I-24 Exit 40 (near Hucks Travel Center).
KY 295 S is CLOSED with high water near the 3.6 MP (entrance to U.S. 62).
KY 1943 is CLOSED with high water between the 3-4 MP near Skinframe Creek Bridge.
KY 819 is CLOSED with high water at the 2.3 MP (Panther Creek).
KY 819 is OPEN with high water between the 6-7 MP (between KY 93 and Jack Thomason Road).
KY 1113 (also affecting Crittenden) is CLOSED with high water.
KY 1055 (Buzzard Creek) is CLOSED with high water at the 1.2 MP.
KY 1055 is CLOSED from approximately the 2-2.5 MP due to a slide caused by flash flooding.
KY 93 S is OPEN with high water between the 0-7 MP (from KY 139 at I-24 Exit 56/Princeton to KY 274 in Eddyville). Use caution — crews are monitoring conditions.
The Woodlands Trace National Scenic Byway (Land Between the Lakes) is CLOSED due to high water.
Livingston County
KY 917/Tucker Temple Road is OPEN with high water between the 1-2 MP.
KY 917/Tucker Temple Road is CLOSED with high water between the 4-8.3 MP.
KY 1433/Cedar Grove Road is CLOSED with high water between the 8-9 MP (approximately 3 miles southwest of Salem).
KY 1608 is CLOSED with high water between the 5-6 MP.
Caldwell County
KY 70 – High water (MP 14.9–15.7)
KY 91 – High water (MP 8.5, MP 11.6 at KY 2080/Cadiz St, and MP 17.2–18)
KY 126 – High water (MP 1)
KY 128 – High water (MP 0.4 and MP 3.3–3.4)
KY 139 – High water (MP 3–4.5, MP 6.3 at KY 515, and MP 14.4–14.7)
KY 293 – High water (MP 4.34)
KY 514 – High water (MP 3)
KY 672 – High water (MP 14.2 at KY 1627)
KY 1272 – High water (MP 2.2)
KY 1592 – High water (MP 1.5–2.6)
KY 1627 – High water (MP 7.4–8)
KY 2066 – High water (MP 0–0.9 and near Beshear Lake Spillway)
Union County
U.S. 60 – High water (MP 23.8–24.2)
KY 56 – High water (MP 16.7)
KY 130 – High water (MP 2.2–3.2, MP 10.2–14.8, and MP 15.7–16 at Uniontown Boat Ramp)
KY 141 – High water (MP 15.8–19.3)
KY 492 – High water (MP 8.1–10.5)
KY 667, 760, 1452, 1637, 2101 – High water along full length
KY 668 – High water (MP 0–1.7)
Webster County
KY 120 – High water (MP 10–11)
KY 132 – High water (MP 0 at Crittenden line, MP 5–6, MP 12–13, and MP 25–26)
KY 138 – High water (MP 10.3–10.8 at Slaughters)
KY 270 – High water (MP 6.8–8.3)
KY 494 – High water (MP 0–1)
KY 874 – High water (MP 1.6–2)
KY 1340 – High water (MP 0–2)
KY 1835 – High water (MP 3–4)
KY 2836 – High water (MP 0–1)
KY 2937 – High water (MP 2–3)