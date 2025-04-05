US 60 remains open through Livingston County

“If it gets around 51, we’ll have to sandbag in Smithland along the levee and the street in town around the mansion, about 5,000 feet,” Williams said. “We’re hoping it stays under that, but we’re preparing just in case.”
Sandbagging efforts are currently focused on flash flooding from creeks threatening homes, particularly in Ledbetter. Williams noted that US 60 is open all the way through the county.
“We’ll have to do at least a small stretch of sandbagging on Monday for sure, depending on how fast the river comes up,” Williams said.
As of this morning, Cedar Grove Road near Salem and Tucker Temple Road near Iuka were the only roads in the county closed due to high water. Williams said a few dead end county roads have water over them.