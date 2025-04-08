State Highway Report from 8am today

Crittenden County
KY 1917 is CLOSED with high water at the 1.5 MP (Wolf Creek). This is between Wolf Creek Road and Roberts Road.
KY 1917 is CLOSED with high water at the 3.35 MP, south of the intersection with KY 120.
KY 132 is CLOSED with high water at the 1.973 MP.
KY 120 is CLOSED with high water at the 16 MP off Tradewater River.
KY 91 is CLOSED with high water at about the 15 MP leading up to the Cave-In-Rock ferry. The ferry is closed.
KY 120 is CLOSED with high water at the 14.3 MP, just past Enon Church Road. - NEW
Livingston County
KY 917/Tucker Temple Road is CLOSED with high water between the 0-8.3 MP.
KY 70/Tiline Road is CLOSED with high water between the 6.9-11.3 MP.
KY 137/River Road is CLOSED with high water between the 5.4-15.2 MP. This is between McMurray Road and KY 133/Lola Road.
Lyon County
The Interstate 24 Exit 42 northbound ramp to I-69 is BLOCKED due to flooding on Interstate 69 at the 90-mile marker in Hopkins County (District 2), just west of Dawson Springs. Motorists will be detoured via I-24 east and I-169 north to rejoin I-69 in Hopkins County near Mortons Gap. Access to the northbound ramp for I-69 Exit 71 at U.S. 62 is also BLOCKED.
KY 295 S is CLOSED with high water near the 3.6 MP near the entrance of U.S. 62.
KY 819 is CLOSED with high water at the 2.3 MP (Panther Creek).
KY 1055 is CLOSED from approx. the 2-2.5 MP between Eddyville Springs Road and Perry Springs Road due to a slide caused by flash flooding.