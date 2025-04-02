|7pm Estimate
🚨 Severe Weather Alert 🚨
⚠️ A rare and dangerous storm system is developing TODAY and will last through SATURDAY.
🌪️ HIGH RISK (Level 5/5) of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight, including:
Long-track tornadoes
Widespread damaging winds
Large to very large hail
🌧️ 7–12 inches of rain expected through Saturday night.
🚨 Catastrophic flash flooding possible.
💨 Winds today could gust 45–55 mph even outside of storms.
📍 Flood Watches already in effect.
🕑 Storms will begin developing after 5 p.m., here and move very fast (60–70 mph).
🚗 If a warning is issued, take shelter immediately—don’t wait!
📅 Thursday–Saturday: Continued threat of severe storms and potentially historic flooding.
📅 Sunday: Another round of severe weather possible.
📢 Make a plan NOW. Stay weather-aware.
LOCAL STORM SHELTERS: Mexico Baptist Church | Marion Baptist Church
📱 Follow @NWSPaducah for the latest updates.
#SevereWeather #FloodWatch #TornadoWarning #StaySafe #KYwx