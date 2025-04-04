STATE HIGHWAYS CLOSED THIS MORNING

In Crittenden County: KY 855 is CLOSED with high water at the 5 MM. This is between U.S. 60 and KY 70 near the intersection of Frances Road. Also, Tabor Road is closed at the Lyon County Line at Livingston Creek.
In Lyon County: KY 1943 is CLOSED with high water between the 3-4 MM near Skinframe Creek Bridge. This is the backroads route traffic is using to avoid the closed bridge on KY 295.
Crittenden County saw about 2 inches of rainfall overnight Wednesday and another 2 inches last night for a total of 4 inches over the past couple of days, and more is forest to come.
HOW TO DEAL WITH RECORD RAINFALL
CONVENIENCE CENTER CLOSED | Crittenden County Convenience Center will be closed today and Saturday due to weather. With all the rain in the forecast and all the flooding issues in hte county, Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom said convenience center personnel will be needed to provide assistance on road work. The center will reopen Monday.
In Caldwell County, KY 91/from Fredonia to Princeton is closed.
KY 139/Farmersville Rd is closed between the 14.4-14.7 mile points