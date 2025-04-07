STATE HIGHWAYS | Water Impact Report

KYTC District 1 High Water Report for Apr. 7, 2025 at 6:30 a.m.
Road condition update
PADUCAH, Ky. (Apr. 7, 2025) – High water is impacting roads in KYTC District 1.
Remember, never drive through a flooded roadway — turn around, don’t drown. High water remains possible even for roads not listed below.
List of roads in District 1 impacted by high water:
Please note this list only includes state routes. MP stands for Mile Point(s). Flooded roads added throughout the day will be listed as NEW. Roads in which water has receded are listed below as 𝗖𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗥 and will then be removed from the list during the next update.
Interstate 69 (District 2)
Interstate 69 is BLOCKED by high water at around the 90-mile marker in Hopkins County (District 2), just west of Dawson Springs. Motorists will be detoured in Lyon County, taking Interstate 24 east and Interstate 169 north to rejoin I-69 in Hopkins County near Mortons Gap. The Interstate 24 Exit 42 northbound ramp to I-69 and the northbound ramp for I-69 Exit 71 at U.S. 62 are BLOCKED.
Crittenden County
KY 855 is CLOSED with high water at the 5 MP. This is between U.S. 60 and KY 70.
KY 1917 is CLOSED with high water at the 1.5 MP.
KY 132 is CLOSED with high water at the 1.973 MP.
KY 120 is CLOSED with high water at the 16 MP off Tradewater River.
Livingston County
KY 917/Tucker Temple Road is CLOSED with high water between the 0-8.3 MP.
KY 70/Tiline Road is CLOSED with high water between the 6.9-9.3 MP. This is between KY 2232 and Colin Road.
Lyon County
The Interstate 24 Exit 42 northbound ramp to I-69 is BLOCKED due to flooding on Interstate 69 at the 90-mile marker in Hopkins County (District 2), just west of Dawson Springs. Motorists will be detoured via I-24 east and I-169 north to rejoin I-69 in Hopkins County near Mortons Gap. Access to the northbound ramp for I-69 Exit 71 at U.S. 62 is also BLOCKED.
KY 295 S is CLOSED with high water near the 3.6 MP near the entrance of U.S. 62.
KY 1943 is CLOSED with high water between the 3-4 MP near Skinframe Creek Bridge.
KY 819 is CLOSED with high water at the 2.3 MP (Panther Creek).
KY 1055 is CLOSED from approx. the 2-2.5 MP between Eddyville Springs Road and Perry Springs Road due to a slide caused by flash flooding.
Marshall County
KY 795/Scale Road is CLOSED at the 6 MP between KY 1396/George Clark Road and KY 782/Sawyer Creek Road due to an embankment slide caused by flash flooding. The road will be closed until repairs can be made.
KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Road is CLOSED with high water between 0-1.3 MP. This is between KY408/E. 12th Street and KY 1477/Benton Briensburg Road.
KY 1949/Wadesboro Road is CLOSED with high water at the 7.4 MP at the I-69 Tunnel.
U.S. 641/Main Street is open at the 9.2 MP in the city of Benton. This is near the Benton Ford dealership. - CLEAR
KY 1311/Slickback Road is CLOSED with high water between the 3-5 MP.
KY 1949 is CLOSED at about the 2.3 MP where pavement has washed out due to flash flooding. This is near Zion Baptist Church and between KY 2606 and KY 1311.
KY 282 is open between the 3.3-4.1 MP in Gilbertsville. - CLEAR
KY 2595/Lakeview Church Road is CLOSED with high water from the 2.5 MM/Ruggie Cemetery Road to the 3.8 MM/Red River Road, near Kentucky Dam Village.
McCracken County
KY 339/Clinton Road is CLOSED with high water from the 0-2 MP. This is between the county line and Wurth Road.
KY 1255/Bonds Road is CLOSED with high water between the 0.0 MP at KY 348/Hardmoney Road and the 2.3 MP at KY 450/Oaks.
KY 348/Hardmoney Road remains CLOSED with high water from the 6.2 MP/KY1684 to the 7.2 MP/McCracken-Graves County Line.
KY 131/Said Road is CLOSED with high water from the 0 MP/McCracken-Graves County Line to the 1.2 MP/Bypass Road.
KY 787/Bryant Ford Road is CLOSED with high water from the 0 MP/McCracken-Marshall County Line to the 1.7 MP/Powers Road.
KY 450/Oaks Road is CLOSED with high water from the 0-3 MP. This is from the McCracken-Graves County Line to Shemwell Lane.
KY 450/Oaks Road is CLOSED with high water from the Paducah floodwall to the intersection of Lydon Road-Sheehan Bridge Road (KY 3075).
KY 3075/Lydon Road is CLOSED with high water from the 0-2 MP, from KY 1954/Husbands Road to KY 450/Oaks Road.
KY 1954/Husbands Road is CLOSED with high water from the 0-3 MP, from KY 358/Hardmoney Road to Clarkline Road. This also blocks the KY 999/KY 1954 intersection.
KY 999/Krebs Station Road is CLOSED with high water from the 3.8-4.2 MP from the railroad tracks to KY 1954.
KY 3529/Maxon Road is CLOSED with high water from the 0-0.4 MP, from KY 3520/Old U.S. 60 to U.S. 60.
U.S. 62 is CLOSED with high water from the 0 MP at the McCracken-Ballard County Line in the community of Lovelaceville.
Trigg County
KY 1507/Barefield Road is CLOSED with high water at the 1 MP. This is between KY 958/Montgomery Church Road and KY 128/Wallonia Road.
KY 958/Barefield Road is CLOSED with high water from the 0-1 MP.
KY 272/Caledonia Road is CLOSED with high water at about the 4-5 MP, east of Willmer Sumner Road.
KY 126/Buffalo Cerulean Road is CLOSED with high water from the 0-1 MP (Horse Creek).
KY 128/Wallonia Road is CLOSED with high water from the 0-1 MP near the county line.
KY 124/Cerulean Road is CLOSED with high water from the 10-11 MP (Muddy Fork Little River) near the county line.
KY 139/South Road is CLOSED with high water between the 16-17 MP (Little River) in Cadiz.
KY 139/South Road is CLOSED with high water at the 13 MP, just south of KY 545/New Hope Road.