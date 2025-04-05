.

.

Saturday, April 5, 2025

Hospital hosts open house of therapy center

Livingston Hospital will host an open house for its ic completed therapy and office complex on Tuesday, April 8.

The Clifton and Thelma Jo Arflack Therapy Center is located at 727 Main Street in Salem, just east of Livingston Hospital.

Tour the center and the Livingston Hospital Foundation Community Center next door between 3-6 p.m.



