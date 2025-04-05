Hospital hosts open house of therapy center

US 60 remains open through Livingston County With nearly 10 inches of rain already on the ground and more expected this weekend, Livingston County Judge-Executive Michael Williams says ...

CAVE-IN-ROCK FERRY | Rising River will idle it soon SEE RIVER STAGE ONLINE HERE The Ohio River at Shawneetown is on the rise and expected to surpass the 41-foot mark early next week, likely fo...

Lyon County Sheriff's Report - On Sunday, March 23, 2025, around 9:40 p.m., Sheriff Brent White investigated a single-vehicle collision on U.S. 641 North. The investigat...

Croft joins KY Court of Honor Jimmy Croft along with family and supporters from Crittenden and Livingston counties. Jimmy Croft, the all-time winningest boys basketball c...