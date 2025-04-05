YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
HOME
Full Version
Subscribe
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
Links
Contact
My Ads
Obituaries
Podcasts
.
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Hospital hosts open house of therapy center
Click Image to Enlarge
Livingston Hospital will host an open house for its ic completed therapy and office complex on Tuesday, April 8.
The Clifton and Thelma Jo Arflack Therapy Center is located at 727 Main Street in Salem, just east of Livingston Hospital.
Tour the center and the Livingston Hospital Foundation Community Center next door between 3-6 p.m.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
4/05/2025 05:00:00 AM
Newer Post
Older Post
Home