County will vote Tuesday on 200% tax increase

Crittenden County Fiscal Court has taken the first big step toward its first occupational tax increase in over a decade. The proposal? A jump from 0.5% to 1.5% on both payroll and net profits — a move officials say is critical to keep the ambulance service and E-911 operations afloat.
Judge Perry Newcom says skyrocketing costs — like a $221K annual insurance bill and $337K ambulance contract — are outpacing the current tax revenue. If approved on second reading, the new rates take effect July 1 and are expected to bring in an additional $800,000 per year.
Magistrates are set to consider formal passage of the plan at 5pm Tuesday in a special called meeting.
