TODAY'S HIGH WATER | Highway Report

🚧 FLOODED ROADS UPDATE – CRITTENDEN, LIVINGSTON & LYON COUNTIES
As of today, high water continues to impact several state routes in western Kentucky. Drivers are urged to use caution, avoid floodwaters, and never drive around barricades. For real-time updates, visit GoKY.Ky.Gov or use the WAZE app.
🚨 CRITTENDEN COUNTY
-
KY 1917 is CLOSED at MP 1.5 (Wolf Creek) – between Wolf Creek Road and Roberts Road.
-
KY 91 is CLOSED at MP 15 approaching the Cave-In-Rock ferry (ferry also closed).
-
KY 120 is CLOSED at MP 16 near the Tradewater River.
-
KY 132 is CLOSED at MP 1.973.
-
KY 135 is CLOSED at MP 4.15 (Sawmill Holler).
-
KY 135 is OPEN at MP 12.1 (One Lane Bridge near KY 91) – CLEAR.
🚨 LIVINGSTON COUNTY
-
KY 137/River Road is CLOSED from MP 3.4 to 15.2.
-
KY 133/Lola Road is CLOSED from MP 18.3 to 18.8 near KY 137.
🚨 LYON COUNTY
-
KY 819 is CLOSED at MP 2.3 (Panther Creek).