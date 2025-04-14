HIGH WATER REPORT | Road Closings

Floodwaters Close Multiple Roads in Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon Counties
High water as of 8 a.m., this morning has closed or restricted traffic on several state highways in Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon counties.
In Crittenden County, the following roads are closed:
-
KY 1917 at mile points 1.5 (Wolf Creek) and 3.35, both due to high water.
-
KY 91 at MP 15 leading to the Cave-In-Rock ferry, which is also closed.
-
KY 120 at MP 16 near the Tradewater River.
-
KY 132 at MP 1.973.
-
KY 135 from MP 0 to 2.15 near the Crittenden-Livingston County Line; from MP 4.15 to 5.3 between KY 297 and KY 723 near Tolu; from MP 6.6 to 7.35 between KY 723 and KY 1668; and at MP 12.1 near KY 91 at the One Lane Bridge.
-
U.S. 60 at MP 22.5 near the Crittenden-Union County Line.
-
KY 365 at MP 7.7 between Bells Mine Road and the Crittenden-Union County Line.
In Livingston County, closures due to high water include:
-
KY 917/Tucker Temple Road from MP 6.9 to 8.3.
-
KY 137/River Road from MP 0 to 15.2 between U.S. 60 and KY 133/Lola Road.
-
KY 133 from MP 18.3 to 18.8 near the KY 137 intersection.
-
KY 1608/Maxfield Road from MP 2 to 3.1 between KY 763 and KY 135.
-
KY 135/Tolu Road from MP 12.4 to 13.3 near the Crittenden County Line.
KY 70/Tiline Road is open in Livingston County but water is over the road from MP 0 to 1 near Smithland and from MP 8 to 9 near Tiline. One lane is passable in both areas; drivers are advised to use caution.
In Lyon County, KY 819 is closed with high water at MP 2.3 near Panther Creek. KY 295 South is open but has water over the roadway near MP 3.6 at the entrance to U.S. 62.