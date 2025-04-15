Lyon County Sheriff's Report

- On Tuesday, April 8, 2025, around 12:15pm, Deputy Josh Travis and Sheriff Brent White responded to a two-vehicle collision on US 62 in Kuttawa. The investigation revealed a 2024 Volvo dump truck, driven by Charles D. Buie (71) of Paris, TN collided with the rear of a 2012 Chevrolet, driven by Jamie Travis (57) of Kuttawa. Travis was attempting to turn across US 62 onto Mt. Pleasant Road, when Buie’s vehicle collided with her vehicle as she entered the median crossover. No injuries were reported in the collision.
- On Wednesday, April 9, 2025, around 10:06pm, Deputy Josh Travis charged Michael W. Overbaugh (40), of Kuttawa, with being a Fugitive from Justice. Overbaugh was listed as a fugitive from the state of Tennessee for a felony probation violation. His original conviction was for Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver Methamphetamine, whereby he had received an 8-year prison sentence in Montgomery County in 2019 and was later placed on state probation. Overbaugh is lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Thursday, April 10, 2025, beginning at 7pm, deputies led by Deputy Shannon Oliver served the following warrants:
- Joshua E. Harper (35) of Eddyville, Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrant charging him with Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree, Possession Controlled Substance-1st Degree (Methamphetamine), and Public Intoxication. Harper is lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- Jalen R. Williams (25) address unknown, Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrant charging him with Assault-3rd Degree-Inmate Assault on Correctional Employee and Persistent Felony Offender-1st Degree. Remains lodged with the KY Department of Corrections.
- Michael Austin (34) address unknown, Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrant charging him with Promoting Contraband-1st Degree and Persistent Felony Offender-1st Degree. Remains lodged with the KY Department of Corrections.
- Khalid A. Zaahir (45) address unknown, Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrant charging him with Assault-3rd Degree-Inmate Assault on Correctional Employee and Persistent Felony Offender-1st Degree. Remains lodged with the KY Department of Corrections.
- Corey E. Wooley (42) address unknown, Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrant charging him with Assault-3rd Degree-Inmate Assault on Correctional Employee and Persistent Felony Offender-1st Degree. Remains lodged with the KY Department of Corrections.
J- ohn Buckley (42) address unknown, Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrant charging him with Promoting Contraband-1st Degree and Persistent Felony Offender-1st Degree. Remains lodged with the KY Department of Corrections.
- Marcus A. Johnson (46) address unknown, Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrant charging him with Promoting Contraband-1st Degree and Persistent Felony Offender-1st Degree. Remains lodged with the KY Department of Corrections.
Jessie Parke (47) address unknown, Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrant charging him withPromoting Contraband-1st Degree and Persistent Felony Offender-1st Degree. Remains lodged with the KY Department of Corrections.
- Corey T. Phillips (31) address unknown, Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrant charging him with Assault-2nd Degree, Promoting Contraband-1st Degree and Persistent Felony Offender-1st Degree. Remains lodged with the KY Department of Corrections.
- Lawaun M. Colvin (28) Assault-3rd Degree-Inmate Assault on Correctional Employee and Persistent Felony Offender-1st Degree. Remains lodged with the KY Department of Corrections.
- Joseph Young (31) address unknown, Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrant charging him with Promoting Contraband-1st Degree and Persistent Felony Offender-2nd Degree. Remains lodged with the KY Department of Corrections.
- Phillip M. Hobdy (39) address unknown, Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrant charging him with Assault-2nd Degree, Promoting Contraband-1st Degree and Persistent Felony Offender-1st Degree. Remains lodged with the KY Department of Corrections.
- Scott Hurley (44) address unknown, Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrant charging him with Assault-2nd Degree, Promoting Contraband-1st Degree and Persistent Felony Offender-1st Degree. Remains lodged with the KY Department of Corrections.
- Jack D. Morrow (29) address unknown, Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrant charging him with Assault-2nd Degree, Promoting Contraband-1st Degree and Persistent Felony Offender-1st Degree. Remains lodged with the KY Department of Corrections.
- On Thursday, April 10, 2025, around 8pm, Deputy Shannon Oliver responded to a single-vehicle collision on KY 93 South near the Gregory Road intersection. His investigation revealed a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Nathan L. Gray (74) of Eddyville, was North bound on KY 93 South when a deer entered his path resulting in a collision. No injuries were reported in the collision.
- On Saturday, April 12, 2025, around 10:30am, Deputy Josh Travis responded to a two-vehicle collision on US 62 West at the I-24 interchange in Kuttawa. His investigation revealed a 2020 International diesel truck, driven by Brandon A. Curtsinger (22) of Lawrenceburg, was on the I-24 East bound off-ramp, when the driver failed to yield the right-of-way, and pulled into the path of a US 62 West bound, 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, driven by Dennis S. Martin (78) of Eddyville. The 2020 International impacted the 2007 Chevrolet in a T-bone collision manner. Martin received only minor injuries of which he refused medical transport. Curtsinger did not report any injuries.
- On Sunday, April 13, 2025, around 4am, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office extradited Alan C. Dam (43) of Denver, CO back to the Commonwealth of KY. Dam was located and arrested in Los Angeles, CA earlier last week and extradited on this date. He had been a fugitive since 2018. Dam was charged by Sheriff Brent White on a Lyon Circuit Court bench warrant for Failure to Appear in a drug trafficking case. Dam was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.