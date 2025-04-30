YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
MUSIC MAN JR | Opens Thursday at Fohs
Music Man JR opens Thursday, May 1 at Fohs Hall.
Dress rehearsals were earlier this week.
Shows are at 7 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Fohs Hall.
Tickets are free and can be obtained with the QR code below or at
https://shorturl.at/7YjHz
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
4/30/2025 05:49:00 AM
