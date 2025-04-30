Wednesday, April 30, 2025

MUSIC MAN JR | Opens Thursday at Fohs

Music Man JR opens Thursday, May 1 at Fohs Hall. 
Dress rehearsals were earlier this week. 
Shows are at 7 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Fohs Hall. 
Tickets are free and can be obtained with the QR code below or at https://shorturl.at/7YjHz


