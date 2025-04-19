Saturday Updated Highway Report

🚧 Road Closure Update: High Water in Crittenden, Livingston & Lyon Counties (Apr. 19, 2025) 🚧
As of 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, April 19, several roads in Crittenden, Livingston, and Lyon counties remain closed due to high water, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1. Drivers are reminded not to drive through flooded areas or bypass barricades.
🔹 Crittenden County:
-
KY 1917 is closed at MP 1.5 (Wolf Creek).
-
KY 91 is closed at MP 15 approaching the Cave-In-Rock ferry. The ferry is also closed.
-
KY 120 is closed at MP 16 near the Tradewater River.
-
KY 132 is closed at MP 1.973.
-
KY 135 remains closed at MP 4.15 (Sawmill Holler) – NEW.
-
KY 135 is closed again at MP 12.1 near the One Lane Bridge at the KY 91 intersection.
-
KY 135 has reopened at MP 5.3 and MP 6.6 (Tolu) – CLEAR.
🔹 Livingston County:
-
KY 917/Tucker Temple Rd is closed between MP 6.9–8.3.
-
KY 137/River Rd is closed from MP 0–15.2 between U.S. 60 and KY 133/Lola Rd.
-
KY 133/Lola Rd is closed from MP 18.3–18.8 near its junction with KY 137.
🔹 Lyon County:
-
KY 819 is closed at MP 2.3 (Panther Creek).
📱 For real-time updates, visit GoKY.Ky.Gov or use the WAZE app. Stay safe and alert while traveling.