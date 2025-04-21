Few Highways Remain Closed for Water

🚧 HIGH WATER ALERT – 3pm April 21, 2025 🌧️
Floodwaters are receding across western Kentucky, but several roads in Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon counties are still impacted:
🔴 Crittenden County
• KY 1917 CLOSED at MP 1.5 (Wolf Creek)
• KY 91 CLOSED at MP 15 near Cave-In-Rock ferry (ferry also closed)
• KY 132 CLOSED at MP 1.973
🔴 Livingston County • KY 137/River Road CLOSED from MP 5.4 to 15.2
✅ Lyon County • No state roads currently reported closed due to high water
⚠️ Never drive through standing water or around barricades!
📍 Check GoKY.Ky.Gov or WAZE for real-time road updates. Stay safe! #kywx #floodalert #CrittendenCounty #LivingstonCounty #LyonCounty