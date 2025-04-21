Few Highways Remain Closed for Water

ROAD CLOSINGS | State Highways | Tuesday noon Here is the list of state roads in Crittenden, Livingston, and Lyon counties currently impacted by high water: Crittenden County U.S. 6...

US 60 Open at Union County Line U.S. 60, which has been closed since the weekend, is now back open. However, water is still over the road just south of Sullivan near the C...

Lyon County Sheriff's Report - On Monday, April 7, 2025, around 2:51pm, Deputy Josh Travis served a Lyon Circuit Court bench warrant on Michael J. Burns (38) of Eddyvill...